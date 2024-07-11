Quantcast

The VORTEX presents Thrive, Or What You Will

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Vortex

The VORTEX’s Summer Youth Theatre presents the regional premiere of Thrive, Or What You Will, an epic new play by LM Feldman and directed by Sarah Hogestyn. Thie play is based on the true story of Jeanne Baret, an 18th-century French herbalist who assumed a male identity and traveled onboard an exploratory ship bound for the pre-colonial South Pacific. It explores this historic story through a contemporary lens, grappling with themes of gender, misogyny, colonial exploitation, cultural appropriation, written records, and invasive species.

WHEN

WHERE

The VORTEX
2307 Manor Rd #2135, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://vortexrep.org/36-thrive-syt

TICKET INFO

$15-$32

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
