The VORTEX presents Thrive, Or What You Will

The VORTEX’s Summer Youth Theatre presents the regional premiere of Thrive, Or What You Will, an epic new play by LM Feldman and directed by Sarah Hogestyn. Thie play is based on the true story of Jeanne Baret, an 18th-century French herbalist who assumed a male identity and traveled onboard an exploratory ship bound for the pre-colonial South Pacific. It explores this historic story through a contemporary lens, grappling with themes of gender, misogyny, colonial exploitation, cultural appropriation, written records, and invasive species.