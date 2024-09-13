Troy Hawke: The Greeters Guild

Comedian Troy Hawke comes to Austin as part of his The Greeters Guild tour. Hawke is an erudite home-schooled 1930s throwback, the Errol Flynn of the high street. He tackles modern issues head on in his uniquely untimely manner.

His last show, Troy Hawke: Sigmund Troy'd, won Best Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival Awards 2022 and was one of the winners of Soho Playhouse International Fringe Encore Series in 2022. He has twice been nominated for the Amused Moose Best Edinburgh Show award and was listed as GQ's Top Ten Comedy Shows at the festival.