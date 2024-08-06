Unchained.Art Contemporary Art presents Raeanne Schachter: "Dames: Amplified" opening reception

Unchained.Art Contemporary Gallery present "Dames: Amplified," the first solo show in the United States for emerging Canadian artist Raeanne Schachter. The exhibition marks a significant milestone in Schachter's career, showcasing a completely new body of work that reflects her evolution as an artist.

The exhibition is a testament to the artist's commitment to join the ongoing dialogue on gender and freedom. Schachter’s world of bold and unapologetic Dames, this time, is less inhibited, fearlessly vocal, and expressive. The Dames portraiture challenges and expands traditional representations of women and join the vital conversation among contemporary women artists giving agency to everyday women. These Dame sculptures and paintings take up cultural and social themes that address gender stereotypes and the latest attack on women’s rights and freedoms.

Schachter’s work is a dynamic fusion of traditional and contemporary art forms, highlighting a fearless approach to her practice.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until October 26.