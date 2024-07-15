Ventana Ballet presents Night Birds

The Cathedral and Ventana Ballet flock together again for the immersive presentation of Night Birds, an avian-themed, 360-degree performance featuring nine dancers, three cellists, and vibrant art from the atxGALS collective.

The intimate, one-hour performance will be accompanied by a curated, complimentary bar experience that offers bird-themed signature cocktails and other refreshments from local distilleries and breweries.

This year’s programming will include a limited-seating VIP Opening Night Event, featuring an intimate, post-show talk-back with the artists and musicians.

For the first time, the Night Birds run will include two children’s interactive matinee performances, where the dancers and musicians will invite the young guests to participate in their flock.

Night Birds will also feature the work of local young female and non-binary artists with a Night Birds Youth Art Show. Selected applicants under the age of 18 will create bird-themed artwork to display in the gallery during the run of the shows.