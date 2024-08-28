Quantcast

Vino Vinyasa at 12 Fox Beer Co.

Vino Vinyasa

Vino Vinyasa classes bring together vinyasa-based yoga and fun wine facts through creative yoga poses. The hourlong educational yoga class will end with a comparative wine tasting of two wines.

After yoga, guests can then snack on an artisan charcuterie board from Swig Cheese Haus and taste 8-10 wines to help to choose the wines on the menu during Texas Wine Month in October). All attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite wines.

This is a BYOM (bring your own mat) event. Those who need a mat can email morgan@vinovinyasayoga.com.

WHEN

WHERE

12 Fox Beer Co
4700 W Fitzhugh Rd, Dripping Springs, TX 78620, USA
https://www.vinovinyasayoga.com/

TICKET INFO

$30

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
