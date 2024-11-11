Vista Brewing presents Movie Under the Stars: Elf

Vista Brewing will present an outdoor screening of the modern classic Elf to kick off the holiday season. There will be a Beer Garden, Fire Pit with S'mores, and a farm-to-table dinner menu and beverage menu of beer, wine, cider and non-alcoholic options. S'mores and hot chocolate will be available from 5:30 pm until sold out.
Seating is limited, so BYO chair and blanket encouraged. An RSVP does not guarantee a seat at a picnic table. Propane heaters are limited, so everyone must dress warmly and bring a blanket. Outside food and beverage are not allowed. Movie is weather-dependent. In the event of inclement weather, the movie will be moved indoors.
Vista Brewing will present an outdoor screening of the modern classic Elf to kick off the holiday season. There will be a Beer Garden, Fire Pit with S'mores, and a farm-to-table dinner menu and beverage menu of beer, wine, cider and non-alcoholic options. S'mores and hot chocolate will be available from 5:30 pm until sold out.
Seating is limited, so BYO chair and blanket encouraged. An RSVP does not guarantee a seat at a picnic table. Propane heaters are limited, so everyone must dress warmly and bring a blanket. Outside food and beverage are not allowed. Movie is weather-dependent. In the event of inclement weather, the movie will be moved indoors.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.