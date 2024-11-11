Vista Brewing presents Movie Under the Stars: Elf

Vista Brewing will present an outdoor screening of the modern classic Elf to kick off the holiday season. There will be a Beer Garden, Fire Pit with S'mores, and a farm-to-table dinner menu and beverage menu of beer, wine, cider and non-alcoholic options. S'mores and hot chocolate will be available from 5:30 pm until sold out.

Seating is limited, so BYO chair and blanket encouraged. An RSVP does not guarantee a seat at a picnic table. Propane heaters are limited, so everyone must dress warmly and bring a blanket. Outside food and beverage are not allowed. Movie is weather-dependent. In the event of inclement weather, the movie will be moved indoors.