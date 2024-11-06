Quantcast

Vista Brewing presents Movie Under the Stars: Home Alone

Photo courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Vista Brewing presents an outdoor screening of the classic Home Alone on a big screen on the Beer Garden stage.

Attendees can enjoy the Beer Garden & Fire Pit with s'mores and also check out Vista's elevated farm-to-table dinner menu and beverage menu of beer, wine, cider, and non-alcoholic options.

Seating is limited, so BYO chair and blanket is encouraged. An RSVP does not guarantee a seat at a picnic table. Propane heaters are limited, so attendees must dress warmly and bring a blanket. Outside food and beverage is not allowed. Movie is weather-dependent. In the event of inclement weather, the movie will be moved indoors.

WHEN

WHERE

Vista Brewing
13551 Ranch to Market Rd 150, Driftwood, TX 78619, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vista-brewing-movie-under-the-stars-home-alone-tickets-1067345020689

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
