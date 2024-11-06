Vista Brewing presents Movie Under the Stars: Home Alone

Vista Brewing presents an outdoor screening of the classic Home Alone on a big screen on the Beer Garden stage.

Attendees can enjoy the Beer Garden & Fire Pit with s'mores and also check out Vista's elevated farm-to-table dinner menu and beverage menu of beer, wine, cider, and non-alcoholic options.

Seating is limited, so BYO chair and blanket is encouraged. An RSVP does not guarantee a seat at a picnic table. Propane heaters are limited, so attendees must dress warmly and bring a blanket. Outside food and beverage is not allowed. Movie is weather-dependent. In the event of inclement weather, the movie will be moved indoors.