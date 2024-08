Vista Brewing presents Oktoberfest, featuring German-inspired food & brews, live music, Steinholding, Hammerschlagen, pretzel necklaces for kiddos, and more. Vista will be tapping their annual Oktoberfest lager, Mighty Märzen, a traditional German-style lager made in collaboration with San Antonio's Kuenstler Brewing.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.