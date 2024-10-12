Vista Brewing presents Outside the City Limits Music Festival
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Vista Brewing
The 6th annual Outside the City Limits Music Festival is a boutique music festival on Vista Brewing's tree-filled 21-acre ranch. It will feature a lineup of local musicians playing all day on two stages, spanning Americana, Blues, Soul, Funk, Cumbia, Folk, Bluegrass, Indie, Country, and Rock.
WHEN
WHERE
Vista Brewing
13551 Ranch to Market Rd 150, Driftwood, TX 78619, USA