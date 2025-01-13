Vitacca Ballet presents Creation House

Vitacca Ballet Artistic will present Creation House, their choreographic initiative which builds a platform for Vitacca Ballet Company Artists to discover and share their artistic voices with Houston at large. Creation House brings nine new works to life built and performed by Nikolas Darrough, Ava Dempster, Elissa Fonseca, Jordan Hooks, Khen Kurulkar, Maddie Medina, Melody Mennite, Joshua Ponton, Coltin Snyder, and Aidan Wolf.

There will be two separate programs performed back-to-back on each night. Program A, featuring Darrough, Kurulkar, Medina, Mennite, and Snyder, will be performed on January 24 at 7 pm and January 25 at 9 pm. Program B, featuring Dempster, Fonseca, Hooks, Ponton, and Wolf, will be performed on January 24 at 9 pm and Saturday, January 25 at 7pm.

Each show will last one-hour with a cocktail hour in between the 7 pm and 9 pm performances.