Wally Workman Gallery presents "America Martin" opening day

America Martin, Gather Apricots, oil and acrylic on canvas, 59 x 59 inches

Of Colombian-American heritage, America Martin is renowned for her robust works using form and figure. Inspired by mid-century masters deconstructing the figure, she uses concentrated line and flat color to create colossal, vibrant subjects appearing to barely be contained by the canvas.

There is a joy and exuberance in their expression, "a universal truth" in their gesture. She moves instinctively across her canvases and fine papers with a sure brush. Martin's titles are a poetry unto themselves, and share her lovely fables of hope and humanity. She has devised a unique style of new modernity while incorporating lessons from indigenous cultures - her own Colombian roots an important component.

Following the opening day, the exhibit will remain on display through December 1.

WHEN

WHERE

Wally Workman Gallery
1202 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
https://www.wallyworkmangallery.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

