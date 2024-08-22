Wally Workman Gallery presents "Floral Realism" opening reception

Wally Workman Gallery will present their group show, "Floral Realism," featuring the work of Molly Smith, Carol Dawson and James Andrew Smith. Each artist captures the natural beauty of flora in a realist manner, each with a different medium and approach.

Smith’s colored pencil pieces are inspired by "nature’s mess." Self-taught, she trained herself to really see while taking extended walks with her blind dog. Looking down around her, where others might see unkempt weeds, she found beauty in wild neighborhood vignettes, and the unexpected in a neighbor’s overgrown garden. Using only colored pencil, she achieves an incredible depth amongst the tangled foliage.

Dawson’s watercolor series Mortal Beauty is an intimate portrayal of decaying flowers: fading and drying out at the end of their life cycle, petals falling, suspended in air. Dawson’s use of negative space surrounding her florals focuses the viewer's attention on these details, creating abstraction and movement. Her macro depictions of peonies live immortally on paper.

Smith favors traditional still lives in oil paint. His expert treatment of glass and reflection, attention to detail, and precise technique produces awe-inspiring photo-realistic canvases. His play with light is impressive in a centuries old pursuit that is notoriously challenging. His subjects are orderly, structured, anchored in their vases.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 27.