Wally Workman Gallery presents Patrick Puckett opening reception

Patrick Puckett, Western Civ., oil on canvas, 72 x 72 inches

Wally Workman Gallery will open their 11th solo show with figurative painter Patrick Puckett. His paintings are known for their bold colors and languid figures, executed with confident interaction between paint application, shape, color and texture.

The works on paper emit intimacy, with more subtle features and evidence of the artist’s hand through drawn elements. The works on canvas command space, strength and attention through scale, assertive brush strokes and color choice. All of the figures in Puckett’s paintings are unapologetically sure of themselves, just like the technique he employs.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until July 28.

WHEN

WHERE

Wally Workman Gallery
1202 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
https://www.wallyworkmangallery.com/patrick-puckett.html

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
