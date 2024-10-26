Wally Workman Gallery presents Will Klemm opening reception

Wally Workman will present Will Klemm's 25th show at the gallery. A decades-long relationship, Klemm was one of the first painters to show with the gallery, which will celebrate its 45th anniversary in 2025.

In this show, Klemm’s large scale, richly textured canvases illustrate his travels with poetic evocations of the Southwestern landscape, from Texas to California. Klemm is known for his ethereal and light-focused landscapes. An admirer of nineteenth century Impressionist painters, Klemm continually explores how the art of the past communicates with the art of today.

Klemm received his BFA from The University of Texas and maintains a studio in Austin as well as in Taos, New Mexico. His work is in private and public collections around the world.

The exhibition will remain on display through December 29.