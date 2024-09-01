Waterloo Greenway presents Creek Show

The 10th anniversary celebration of Creek Show will feature an all-star team of Creek Show alumni artists and designers, who have been invited to create a new series of light-based immersive spectacles along Waller Creek.
Creek Show is Waterloo Greenway’s most defining signature program and aims to raise awareness and public support for the transformation of Waller Creek into a series of restored urban parks and trails. Since 2014, Waterloo Greenway and AIA Austin have commissioned site-specific work by Austin-based architects, landscape architects, artists, and designers that explore different themes related to Waterloo Greenway that range from history to hydrology and beyond.
The 10th anniversary celebration of Creek Show will feature an all-star team of Creek Show alumni artists and designers, who have been invited to create a new series of light-based immersive spectacles along Waller Creek.
Creek Show is Waterloo Greenway’s most defining signature program and aims to raise awareness and public support for the transformation of Waller Creek into a series of restored urban parks and trails. Since 2014, Waterloo Greenway and AIA Austin have commissioned site-specific work by Austin-based architects, landscape architects, artists, and designers that explore different themes related to Waterloo Greenway that range from history to hydrology and beyond.