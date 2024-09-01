Waterloo Greenway presents Creek Show

The 10th anniversary celebration of Creek Show will feature an all-star team of Creek Show alumni artists and designers, who have been invited to create a new series of light-based immersive spectacles along Waller Creek.

Creek Show is Waterloo Greenway’s most defining signature program and aims to raise awareness and public support for the transformation of Waller Creek into a series of restored urban parks and trails. Since 2014, Waterloo Greenway and AIA Austin have commissioned site-specific work by Austin-based architects, landscape architects, artists, and designers that explore different themes related to Waterloo Greenway that range from history to hydrology and beyond.