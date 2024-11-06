Women's Symphony League of Austin presents Red Haute Valentine Party & Children's Style Show

The Women’s Symphony League of Austin’s 14th annual Red Haute Luncheon and Children’s Style Show is a Valentine’s Day Party and fashion show that will combine fashion, fun, and philanthropy featuring the hottest fashion trends for children of all ages.

In addition to runway fashions on the Red Haute Runway, event attendees will immerse themselves in the daring world of Alice In Wonderland. The event will include a custom photo booth, shopping at the annual Marketplace, a raffle, interactive games, and vintage tea sets.

All proceeds raised will support the Austin Symphony Orchestra’s Children’s Programs.