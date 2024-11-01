Women & Their Work presents "First Impressions: Flatbed Press" opening reception

"First Impressions" offers an engaging survey of printmaking by 30 women artists, showcasing 51 works produced at Flatbed Press. This collection honors the contributions of printmakers making work in Texas and highlights the diversity of creative approaches that define contemporary printmaking. The exhibition presents a dialogue between tradition and innovation in printmaking today.

Artists will include Connie Arismendi, Jill Bedgood, Alice Leora Briggs, Sarah Canrigh, Belinda Casey, Agnes Crowley, Suzi Davidoff, Catherine Dudley, Sandra Fernandez, Hollis Hammonds, Kyle Hawley, Sandria Hu, Erika Huddleston, Sharon Kopriva, Mary McCleary, Melissa Miller, Celia Álvarez Muñoz, Beverly Penn, Carolyn Prescott, Linda Ridgway, Andrea Rosenberg, Maricela Sanchez, Margo Sawyer, Donna Howell Sickles, Julie Speed, Ann Stautberg, Mary Vernon, Liz Ward, Sangmi Yoo, and Judy Youngblood.