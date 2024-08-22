Women & Their Work presents Hiba Ali: "Lullabies for the stars in our eyes" opening reception

There was this cosmic dust that fell at our feet; we watched it surround us, our bodies and minds, until we began to glow ourselves. What can we sing to ourselves to get through challenging times? Hiba Ali’s exhibition, "Lullabies for the stars in our eyes," is a portal into Ali’s bodily world-building on the coastlines of the Swahili-Indian Ocean.

In the large-scale sculptural installation, metallic pools invite the audience in an act of co-creation to rake surrounding sand as they gaze at video works and listen to the installation’s sonic reverberations. Paired with this is a VR meditative installation, Lullabies for tears, which invites visitors to be guided by Ali’s avatar, the star, on a somatic body-processing journey.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 17.