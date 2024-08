The YAR Music Festival is the first outdoor Asian music festival in Texas. It celebrates a new era of independent Asian artists, blending diverse stories and genres.

The festival will feature performances by international and national headliners, including Agnez Mo, Justin Park, KIRE, North Star Boys, REI AMI, SUNKIS, and Tiffany Day. It also provides a platform for ATX local rising artists, offering a rich cultural experience through music and a night market supporting local AAPI businesses.