ZACH Theatre presents Luna

In Luna, Soledad, the daughter of migrant farm workers, goes on a heartfelt journey of friendship and resilience. Constantly moving from place to place, Soledad finds solace in books, stars, and her steadfast companion, Luna the moon.

Struggling to make friends in her ever-changing world, Soledad discovers Frida and Emilio, two kindred spirits yearning for connection. With Luna's encouragement, Soledad takes a leap of faith, learning that true courage comes from embracing risks and taking chances.