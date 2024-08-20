Quantcast

ZACH Theatre presents Luna

Photo courtesy of Zach Theatre

In Luna, Soledad, the daughter of migrant farm workers, goes on a heartfelt journey of friendship and resilience. Constantly moving from place to place, Soledad finds solace in books, stars, and her steadfast companion, Luna the moon.

Struggling to make friends in her ever-changing world, Soledad discovers Frida and Emilio, two kindred spirits yearning for connection. With Luna's encouragement, Soledad takes a leap of faith, learning that true courage comes from embracing risks and taking chances.

WHEN

WHERE

ZACH Theatre
202 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.zachtheatre.org/luna

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
