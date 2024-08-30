Under the Mistletoe
Spectacular Austin Trail of Lights gets even more festive with weddings
Locals who feel sentimental about the 60-year-old Austin Trail of Lights now have a shimmering new way to make it part of their personal stories. Surely many have proposed to partners at the Christmas installation, but now they can get married there, too.
A new wedding package at the Trail of Lights takes care of everything a wedding venue would need, and much more. The wedding lighting has never been better, with two million lights across the installation. The venue can accommodate 50-100 guests.
Along with the obvious aesthetic perks — including access to "various spaces" to keep things interesting — there are some additional accommodations that folks don't usually see on the trail. Guests can be protected from the weather in furnished and heated tents, or they can enjoy the outdoors at fire pits, where they can roast s’mores.
Marrying couples also won't need to book their own food, drinks, or entertainment if they let Trail of Lights handle it. That means passed hors d’oevres and family style or buffet dinners, plus dessert and bar options. Of course, cookies and cocoa have to be on the menu, and will be included. A champagne toast at Donner's Depot in Zilker Square turns up the excitement and the fanciness.
For entertainment, there are upgrades available to hire a DJ or live musicians, and play games. Carousel and ferris wheel rides will make the party even more memorable, as do group photos with Santa.
Less glitzy but perhaps even more exciting for betrothed folks who can't stand any more planning are a number of logistical quandaries taken off their hands. Those including parking and an optional shuttle service, dedicated staff, security, and signage.
All packages are customized, so planners can take or leave what suits them. Packages start at $16,000. Austin Trail of lights takes place from December 10-23 this year. Private parties can be booked at austintrailoflights.org.