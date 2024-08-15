Fresh Bites
Austin's huge Food & Wine Festival shares starting lineup of 50+ chefs
Keeping up with Austin's food scene is basically a full-time job, but one large festival is catching attendees up with all the developments of 2024. The Austin Food & Wine Festival has released tickets for its 2024 event, from November 1-3, and teased a lineup of dozens of big-name chefs from more than 50 Texas restaurants.
This festival by Food & Wine Magazineand C3 Presents puts the city's top chefs and beverage producers right in front of foodies, with tiny workstations set up in long rows at Auditorium Shores, where they'll hand out samples all day — usually until they run out. Some teams — representing all-local restaurants or mostly local beverages — bring fan favorites, and others opt for something more adventurous.
Cold dishes like ceviches and salads are popular, but barbecue dishes are also available all over, including in the dedicated live Fire Pit, where attendees can watch masters at work. The latter will be manned by Nicola Blaque (The Jerk Shack), Alison Clem (la Barbecue), Jason Dady (Jason Dady Restaurants), Levi Goode (Credence), Jess Kuykendall (Ocho, Milpa) and Geronimo Lopez (Botika), all taking turns. Check out CultureMap's coverage from 2023 to get an idea of what highlights could be in store.
The Fire Pit is a slow-burn portion of the event (pun intended) where guests can check in for updates throughout the day.Photo by Dusana Risovic
This festival is bigger than it looks, with additional events scheduled for after the daily samplings close, plus demos and guided tastings scheduled throughout the day.
First up for special events is the Made In Texas VIP event Friday night at the Long Center Terrace, which will serve up a collaborative dinner between:
- Kevin Gillespie (Red Beard Restaurants)
- Antonia Lofaso (DAMA and Scopa Italian Roots)
- Ashleigh Shanti (Good Hot Fish)
- Amanda Turner (Olamaie)
- Claudette Zepeda (Chispa Hospitality)
- Tyson Cole (Hai Hospitality)
- Diego Galicia and Rico Torres (Mixtli)
- Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu (Jūn)
- Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin (Best Quality Daughter)
- Jonatan Gómez Luna Torres and Mikel Alonso (Mexta)
- Chris Krinsky (Ramen del Barrio)
- Rebecca Masson (Fluff Bake Bar)
- Berty Richter (Ezov)
The Hands-on Grilling follow-along event with Tim Love, one of the longtime cornerstone chefs at the festival, sold out during a presale, so we'll skip it. (For those with FOMO, consider following the festival on Instagram, where it announces things like presales.) But there's your cue to buy early if you're dying to make any certain event.
Other chefs will be providing plenty of additional cooking demos, where they'll cook in an onsite kitchen under a tent (basically a cooking show set), with live cameras so that attendees can see the details. Since almost everyone has a glass of wine, bourbon, or other libation in hand, these end up being fun, interactive events more so than an academic cooking presentation. Participating chefs include:
- Kevin Gillespie (Red Beard Restaurants)
- Antonia Lofaso (DAMA and Scopa Italian Roots)
- Tim Love (Lonesome Dove)
- Edgar Rico (Nixta Taqueria)
- Ashleigh Shanti (Good Hot Fish)
- Courtney Storer (Coco’s To Go-Go; culinary producer of The Bear)
- Amanda Turner (Olamaie)
- Claudette Zepeda (Chispa Hospitality)
Anne Burrell's chef demo turned into a rowdy Q&A in 2023.Photo by Roger Ho
Finally, the main event is the Chef Showcase, or the self-paced tasting stations that take up the majority of the venue. Just remember: some popular or less-prepared booths run out quickly, and lines can get long. Consider arriving as early as possible to mitigate both these potential stumbling blocks.
Those nearly unavoidable issues aside, attendees will still leave very, very full, and it's possible to try every booth across the weekend. That's easily a year's worth of trying new restaurants, which will hopefully enrich guests' dining lives after the festival is over and it's time to make reservations based on their new discoveries.
Participating chefs in the showcase include:
- Laila Bazahm (El Raval)
- Daniel Berg (Bill’s Oyster)
- Barrett Black (The Original Black’s BBQ)
- Daniel Brooks (Licha’s Cantina and Chapulín Cantina)
- Raul Castillo (Honey Moon Spirit Lounge)
- Ji Peng Chen (Wu Chow)
- Shawn Cirkiel (Parkside)
- Krystal Craig and Ian Thurwatcher (Intero and Poeta)
- Edgar Cuspinera (Swift’s Attic)
- Kévin D'Andrea (Foliepop’s)
- Roberto Espinosa (Tacodeli)
- Liz Everett and Stephanie Everett Martin (ENSENADA ATX)
- Jessica Galindo-Winters (Cruzteca Mexican Kitchen)
- Paolo Gama (Verbena)
- Joseph Gomez (Con Todo)
- Tyler Guerriero (Lonesome Dove)
- Amir Hajimaleki (Keepers)
- Sarah Heard and Nathan Lemley (Foreign & Domestic and Commerce Café)
- Andrea Juarez (Walton’s Fancy & Staple)
- Dimitrios Kelesoglou (Yamas)
- Enma Lopez (ABW Can-Tina)
- Anne Ng and Jeremy Mandrell (Bakery Lorraine)
- Corey McEntyre (Milo)
- Jason McVearry (Poke Poke)
- Joe Ng (RedFarm)
- Alan Paryzek (Central Machine Works)
- Nicole Patel (Delysia Chocolatier)
- Mike Perez (Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar)
- Pedro Quevedo and Alex Swenson (Gelato Paradiso)
- Paul Qui,Moto Utsunomiya and Danny Rodriguez (East Side King)
- Johnny Ray (Serenade)
- Ryan Samson (Vespaio)
- Sarah Seghi (Eberly)
- Eric Silverstein (Peached Tortilla)
- Amy Simmons (Amy’s Ice Cream)
- Kevin Taylor (Bulevar)
- Davis Turner (Huckleberry)
- Nic Yanes (Murray’s Tavern and The Dirdie Birdie)
- Kristina Zhao (DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar)
- Joseph Zoccoli (Casa Bianca)
More chefs will be announced soon, according to a release.
Tickets are on sale now, and available in a variety of different packages. A weekender ticket includes festival access both days, including food, drinks, and all the events happening during daytime hours. Single-day tickets are also available for Saturday and Sunday. VIP tickets include both days, plus entry half an hour early; access to a VIP lounge with exclusive snacks, drinks, and premium restrooms; and a VIP lane to expedite entry to the festival. Guests must be at least 21 years old to attend.
Stay tuned with CultureMap for more news and top picks for this festival, which we cover extensively every year.