10th Annual Austin City Limits Hall of Fame honoring Garth Brooks

Austin City Limits kicks off the 50th Anniversary celebrations by welcoming a new Austin City Limits Hall of Fame honoree into its ranks: Garth Brooks. For the first time in the decade-long history of the ACL Hall of Fame, only one inductee will be honored at the 10th Anniversary Hall of Fame celebration. Brooks and his band will perform for the occasion.
