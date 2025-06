The 17th annual Austin Asian American Film Festival will feature 15 programs over five days, including narrative feature films, documentaries, and short films, along with several afterparties.

Highlights include centerpiece film Chinatown Cha-Cha by Luka Yuanyuan Yang; opening night film All That We Love, starring Margaret Cho; and closing night film Sunshine.

