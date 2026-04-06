The 18th Annual Sunset Valley Artfest brings together art, music, food, and community for one of the area’s most anticipated spring festivals. Featuring over 120 artisan and food booths, the festival showcases a wide variety of handmade works, including oil paintings, drawings, sculptures, glass creations, jewelry designs, and metal and woodwork.

Visitors can explore unique pieces while enjoying live music from Austin-area performers on the Main Stage and sampling offerings from local food trucks. Designed for all ages, the festival includes a dedicated kids’ area along with Adventure Build, a hands-on experience where children can paint, play with tools, and create their own projects.