Photo courtesy of Austin State Hospital Volunteer Services Council
Participants of the 19th Annual ASH Dash 5K Bunny Run will follow the Easter Bunny as they race, run, or walk for mental health. An Easter egg hunt will take place immediately following the race for all participants.
Proceeds benefit children and adults facing challenges with mental illness.
WHEN
WHERE
Austin State Hospital
4110 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78751, USA
https://www.friendsofash.org/
TICKET INFO
$10-$35
