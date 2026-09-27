The 19th annual Austin String Band Festival is three days of music, camping, jamming, dancing, and old friends.

Grammy winner Dom Flemons, "The American Songster," headlines the event on Saturday night. Also on the bill will be Oregon old-time duo The Horsenecks, western swing from Georgia Parker, San Antonio's Righteous Intonation, Charles Thibodeaux and the Austin Cajun Aces, Atash, Lost Patterns, Amanda Pascali, and more. More than 15 mini-sets fill the gaps between main-stage shows.

Saturday's workshops cover clawhammer banjo, old-time fiddle, western swing, Fahey-style guitar, clogging and more. Organized jams run all weekend, including an Old Time Welcome Jam, a beginner slow jam, Cajun, bluegrass, and a Sunday-morning Gospel Gathering.