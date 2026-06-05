2026 Parade of Homes - The Best of Austin Tour

Visitors can iew the most stunning custom homes across Greater Austin during the Parade of Homes - The Best of Austin Tour, a two-day, self-guided tour.

The tour celebrates craftsmanship, innovation, and the unique spirit of Central Texas living, showcasing the most stunning homes in Austin, West Lake Hills, Lakeway, Lago Vista, and Leander.

It features homes by premier custom builders and remodelers like Next Custom Homes, Sterling Custom Homes, Group Three Builders, Prominence Homes at VUE 2222, RedOven Builds, and Greater Than Builders.