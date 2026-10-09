2026 Sonic Guild Ball

At the Sonic Guild Ball, they will award $100,000 in grants to winners from a diverse lineup of nominees, including Cormae, LeTrainiump, Andrew Cashen & The Disciples of Creation, Gran Moreno, Judy Blank, J Soulja, and more.
At the Sonic Guild Ball, they will award $100,000 in grants to winners from a diverse lineup of nominees, including Cormae, LeTrainiump, Andrew Cashen & The Disciples of Creation, Gran Moreno, Judy Blank, J Soulja, and more.
WHEN
WHERE
Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)