2026 Sonic Guild Ball

At the Sonic Guild Ball, they will award $100,000 in grants to winners from a diverse lineup of nominees, including Cormae, LeTrainiump, Andrew Cashen & The Disciples of Creation, Gran Moreno, Judy Blank, J Soulja, and more.

At the Sonic Guild Ball, they will award $100,000 in grants to winners from a diverse lineup of nominees, including Cormae, LeTrainiump, Andrew Cashen & The Disciples of Creation, Gran Moreno, Judy Blank, J Soulja, and more.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.