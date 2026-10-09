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2026 Sonic Guild Ball

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Photo courtesy of Sonic Guild

At the Sonic Guild Ball, they will award $100,000 in grants to winners from a diverse lineup of nominees, including Cormae, LeTrainiump, Andrew Cashen & The Disciples of Creation, Gran Moreno, Judy Blank, J Soulja, and more.

At the Sonic Guild Ball, they will award $100,000 in grants to winners from a diverse lineup of nominees, including Cormae, LeTrainiump, Andrew Cashen & The Disciples of Creation, Gran Moreno, Judy Blank, J Soulja, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)
310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.sonicguild.org/post/sonic-guild-ball-2026-at-acl-live-12-12

TICKET INFO

$30
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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