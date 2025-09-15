2026 Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards

The Texas Heritage Songwriters Association will celebrate a historic milestone as it marks the 20th anniversary of its Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards. In honor of this landmark year, four musical powerhouses will be inducted into the Hall of Fame: Don Cook, Keith Gattis, Miranda Lambert, and George Strait. Together, these legendary songwriters embody the heart, grit, and poetry that define Texas music and have influenced music beyond the borders of the Lone Star State.