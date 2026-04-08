Austin Samba and special guests will bring the energy, joy, colors, and rhythms of Brazil to celebrate “25 Years of Austin Samba: Honoring Jacaré’s Legacy.”

Founded by Robert Patterson, also known as Tio Jacaré, Austin Samba began with a vision to plant the heartbeat of Brazilian samba in Central Texas and build a community rooted in rhythm, culture, and connection. The music and dance that grew from the history of love, strength, and perseverance will be featured at this show for the community.

The event showcases percussion from different regions of Brazil alongside the grace and power of dance. There will be performances by special guests Grupo Ladeira, MeliSamba, Sambabom, Capoeira Bençao, and Inside Out Steel Band.