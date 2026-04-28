28th Annual Cine Las Americas International Film Festival

The annual Cine Las Americas International Film Festival amplifies underrepresented voices from across the Americas, highlighting Latinx, Indigenous, and Texas independent stories through screenings, panels, and parties.

Over five days, the festival will offer badge-holder events, individual screening tickets, free public screenings, and discounted student pricing. There will also be a handful of late night screenings hosted at the Violet Crown Cinema.

Highlights will include opening night film American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez; Street Smart: Lessons from a TV Icon featuring Sonia Manzano from Sesame Street; a Music Video Showcase and Party curated by Gina Chavez; Keep Quiet featuring a live Q&A with director Vincent Grashaw and star Lou Diamond Phillips; a special 35mm screening of La Bamba; and the Hecho en Tejas showcase of Texas filmmakers

The festival also includes a conference on Saturday, May 16 at Holiday Inn Austin Midtown, with panels, workshops, and a keynote conversation featuring Marta Méndez Cross.

Most events will take place at Austin Film Society Cinema, but other locations include Violet Crown Cinema, Lustre Pearl East, and more. Check the full festival schedule for times and locations.