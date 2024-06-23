Quantcast

28th Annual Livestrong Challenge

Photo courtesy of Livestrong Foundation

The 28th Annual Livestrong Challenge is a ride, run, or walk activity for cancer. Cyclists can choose from 20, 45, 65, or 100-mile routes through Downtown Austin and the Texas Hill Country. Runners and walkers will enjoy a timed 5K or 10K distance around Lady Bird Lake.

All courses end at Auditorium Shores with local food, drinks, and fun.

WHEN

WHERE

Auditorium Shores at Town Lake Metropolitan Park
900 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://give.livestrong.org/event/2024-livestrong-challenge/e557717

TICKET INFO

$35-$215

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
