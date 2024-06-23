The 28th Annual Livestrong Challenge is a ride, run, or walk activity for cancer. Cyclists can choose from 20, 45, 65, or 100-mile routes through Downtown Austin and the Texas Hill Country. Runners and walkers will enjoy a timed 5K or 10K distance around Lady Bird Lake.
All courses end at Auditorium Shores with local food, drinks, and fun.
The 28th Annual Livestrong Challenge is a ride, run, or walk activity for cancer. Cyclists can choose from 20, 45, 65, or 100-mile routes through Downtown Austin and the Texas Hill Country. Runners and walkers will enjoy a timed 5K or 10K distance around Lady Bird Lake.
All courses end at Auditorium Shores with local food, drinks, and fun.