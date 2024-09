The Texas Book Festival is the largest event for book lovers in Texas and one of the foremost literary celebrations in the nation. The 2024 festival features more than 250 authors, including New York Times bestselling authors Malcolm Gladwell, Rumaan Alam, and Xochitl Gonzalez. The two-day event will also have book signings, youth and bilingual programs, a Saturday night Lit Crawl, cooking demonstrations, food trucks, and more.