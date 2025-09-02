The 39th Annual AIA Austin Homes Tour is a self-guided, curated tour that showcases both new builds and newly renovated homes designed by 10 local architects.

Architects of the homes include those by A|Parallel Architecture, Candace Wong Architecture + Design, Cuppett Kilpatrick Architecture + Interior Design, Drophhouse and Russ Design Studio, Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects, Mell Lawrence Architects, Ravel Architecture, Side Angle Side, Specht Novak, and Studio Momentum.

The lineup covers a wide range of home designs from a 1,100-square-foot Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) in South Austin to a 4,867-square-foot modern home with 10-car garage perched on Cat Mountain.