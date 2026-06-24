The 40th Annual AIA Austin Homes Tour is Austin’s self-guided, curated tour that will showcase nine diverse homes, both new builds and newly renovated homes designed by local, best-in-field architects including Webber + Studio, Murray Legge Architecture and DK Studio.
The 40th Annual AIA Austin Homes Tour is Austin’s self-guided, curated tour that will showcase nine diverse homes, both new builds and newly renovated homes designed by local, best-in-field architects including Webber + Studio, Murray Legge Architecture and DK Studio.
WHEN
WHERE
https://aiaaustin.org/programs/homes-tour/
TICKET INFO
$50-$125
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.