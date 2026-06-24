The 40th Annual AIA Austin Homes Tour is Austin’s self-guided, curated tour that will showcase nine diverse homes, both new builds and newly renovated homes designed by local, best-in-field architects including Webber + Studio, Murray Legge Architecture and DK Studio.

The 40th Annual AIA Austin Homes Tour is Austin’s self-guided, curated tour that will showcase nine diverse homes, both new builds and newly renovated homes designed by local, best-in-field architects including Webber + Studio, Murray Legge Architecture and DK Studio.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.