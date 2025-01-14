4th Annual Lunar New Year Festival

The fourth annual Lunar New Year Festival in East Austin, celebrating the Year of the Snake, will feature a pop-up market with over 30+ vendors of Asian descent, local eats and drinks, lion + dragon dance performances throughout the day, and more fun activities.
WHEN
WHERE
The Paper + Craft Pantry
1023 Springdale Rd Building 6A, Austin, TX 78721, USA