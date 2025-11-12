Quantcast

5 Seconds of Summer in concert

Photo by Brian Ziff

5 Seconds of Summer comes to Austin in support of their new album, Everyone's A Star!.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Center
2001 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/5-seconds-of-summer-everyones-a-austin-texas-06-21-2026/event/3A0063564050D535

TICKET INFO

$52-$368

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
