The ABC Kite Festival will feature colorful kites filling the sky, live music, and family-friendly fun. Attendees can take advantage of the Fest’s VIP experience, which includes access to reserved, pre-paid parking, specialty food options and private air-conditioned restrooms.
The ABC Kite Festival will feature colorful kites filling the sky, live music, and family-friendly fun. Attendees can take advantage of the Fest’s VIP experience, which includes access to reserved, pre-paid parking, specialty food options and private air-conditioned restrooms.
WHEN
WHERE
Zilker Metropolitan Park
Austin, TX 78746, USA
https://abckitefest.org/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.