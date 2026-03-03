ACL Live presents Dropout Improv

Dropout have been running their subscription comedy platform since 2018 and have tailored their improv skills for a live audience. They were born out of the comedy website College Humor and produce a wide variety of shows in a completely independent setting.

In this show hosted by Kurt Maloney, all of those skills will be on show in a night of varied games and freewheeling comedy. This show will feature Jacob Wysocki, Jeremy Culhane, Oscar Montoya, Kurt Maloney, Scott Passarella, and Vic Michaelis.