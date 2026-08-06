ACL Live presents Gregg Allman: The Music Of My Soul Screening

ACL Live will present an exclusive screening of Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul, a full-length feature documentary exploring the life and work of the late, great Gregg Allman.

The screening will be followed by aconversation with Michael Lehman, Allman's longtime manager, friend, and lead producer of the film, who will share never-before-heard stories alongside director James Keach.

Keach's previous credits include 2005’s Walk The Line and documentaries like Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me, David Crosby: Remember My Name, and Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.

$2 from tickets sold for all screenings of Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul will benefit the Gregg Allman Scholarship Funds or a local charitable organization dedicated to supporting live music.