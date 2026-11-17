Tim Dillon is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor known for his no-holds-barred humor and social commentary. He put out a Netflix special, Tim Dillon: A Real Hero, in 2022, and hosts the podcast, The Tim Dillon Show. Dillon released the book Death by Boomers: How the Worst Generation Destroyed the Planet, but First a Child in 2023.
Tim Dillon is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor known for his no-holds-barred humor and social commentary. He put out a Netflix special, Tim Dillon: A Real Hero, in 2022, and hosts the podcast, The Tim Dillon Show. Dillon released the book Death by Boomers: How the Worst Generation Destroyed the Planet, but First a Child in 2023.
WHEN
WHERE
Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)