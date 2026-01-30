Quantcast

Adult Congenital Heart Association presents Walk for 1 in 100

Photo courtesy of Adult Congenital Heart Association

Participants of the Adult Congenital Heart Association's Walk for 1 in 100 will walk for the more than 2.5 million people living with congenital heart disease (CHD) across the country. The event is an annual fundraising walk series meant to raise money for continued research, education, and outreach for the CHD community.

WHEN

WHERE

Mueller Lake Park
4550 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX 78723, USA
https://support.achaheart.org/event/2026-austin-walk-for-1-in-100/e734258

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
