A classic love story gets a South Asian soul when Agni Foundation for the Arts and Agni Katha present Raas Leela: An East Side Story. Th3 Bollywood musical will feature 130 performers and a production team of 20, blending dance, theater, music and storytelling.

Set in the fictional city of Vrindapur, the production follows Ram and Leela, two young lovers caught between the rival Kothari and Rathod families. The story draws on the emotional architecture of classic Western love stories, reimagined through a South Asian lens with Bollywood spectacle, vibrant costuming and cinematic staging. Vrindapur itself functions as a character, brought to life by a massive ensemble moving between celebration, chaos, conflict and memory. Although the star-crossed lovers are at the heart of the production, Raas Leela is not just a romance; it is a story about community, legacy, pride, and the choices that shape generations.