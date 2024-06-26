AISD Performing Arts Center presents Shrek: The Musical

AISD Performing Arts Center presents the 2024 Summer Theatre Series Musical, Shrek: The Musical. The Summer Theatre Series is a free, comprehensive, inclusive, student-centered, and teacher-driven educational theatre experience for 5th-12th grade students across the Austin Independent School District.

Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears. An unlikely hero finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero.