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AJ Castillo in concert

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Photo courtesy of AJ Castillo

AJ Castillo has released 10 albums in his career, most recently An Accordion Christmas in 2020.

AJ Castillo has released 10 albums in his career, most recently An Accordion Christmas in 2020.

WHEN

WHERE

Haute Spot
1501 E New Hope Dr, Cedar Park, TX 78613, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/163638/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

$21.49
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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