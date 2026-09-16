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Alaska Thunderfu*k: The Revolution Tour

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Photo courtesy of Alaska 5000

Drag performer, musician, actor, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner Alaska 5000 comes to Austin as part of the Alaska Thunderfu*k: The Revolution Tour.

The tour follows Alaska’s run starring as Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola’s Broadway hit, Oh, Mary!. Alaska also co-wrote and starred in the Off-Broadway production of Drag: The Musical.

Alaska has released five solo studio albums, and also co-hosts the podcast Race Chaser with Willam, with whom she co-founded the LGBTQ+ podcast network, Moguls of Media.

Drag performer, musician, actor, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner Alaska 5000 comes to Austin as part of the Alaska Thunderfu*k: The Revolution Tour.

The tour follows Alaska’s run starring as Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola’s Broadway hit, Oh, Mary!. Alaska also co-wrote and starred in the Off-Broadway production of Drag: The Musical.

Alaska has released five solo studio albums, and also co-hosts the podcast Race Chaser with Willam, with whom she co-founded the LGBTQ+ podcast network, Moguls of Media.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)
310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.axs.com/events/1608421/alaska-thunderfuck-tickets?skin=3ten

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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