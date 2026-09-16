Drag performer, musician, actor, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner Alaska 5000 comes to Austin as part of the Alaska Thunderfu*k: The Revolution Tour.

The tour follows Alaska’s run starring as Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola’s Broadway hit, Oh, Mary!. Alaska also co-wrote and starred in the Off-Broadway production of Drag: The Musical.

Alaska has released five solo studio albums, and also co-hosts the podcast Race Chaser with Willam, with whom she co-founded the LGBTQ+ podcast network, Moguls of Media.