Almost Real Things presents "Touch the Art" opening reception

The 4th annual Touch the Art Experience is the largest yet, featuring tactile, interactive artwork that visitors can touch from 80+ artists. The lineup is packed artists of all mediums and the Touch the Art Collective.

Touch the Art is one of Almost Real Things' signature programs, allowing attendees to touch art that gives them agency to participate in discourse about accessibility, leading to a new standard for galleries to include visually impaired and blind individuals in their process.T

The exhibition will be on display through July 5.