American Artists Project presents Harmony & Heart

American Artists Project presents a morning celebrating the power of art, inclusion, and storytelling. Harmony & Heart is a special 30 minute performance by the Variations Choir, a choral group made up of neurodiverse individuals on the autism spectrum, showcasing their talent and the beauty of voices coming together in harmony.

Immediately following the concert, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Kennedy Ryan will take part in a moderated conversation with Pamela Benson Owens, CEO of Edge of Your Seat Consulting. She will share her journey as a mother of a son with autism, offering personal insights into the joys, challenges, and triumphs of raising a neurodivergent child, and how these experiences have shaped her life and work, including her involvement with Lift 4 Autism, a charitable auction that partners with Kulture City to raise funds and support its mission.