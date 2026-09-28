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American Foundation for Suicide Prevention presents Out of the Darkness Walk

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AFSP Central Texas Chapter

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Central Texas Chapter will present the 2026 Austin Out of the Darkness Walk, a free, non-competitive 1 to 3 mile walk uniting neighbors in remembrance, support, and hope. The program includes an opening ceremony, hope-and-healing activities, community resource tables, and complimentary honor beads. Participants can walk individually or form a team with family, friends, coworkers, or community groups.

Funds raised support suicide-prevention research, advocacy, and education programs across Texas.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Central Texas Chapter will present the 2026 Austin Out of the Darkness Walk, a free, non-competitive 1 to 3 mile walk uniting neighbors in remembrance, support, and hope. The program includes an opening ceremony, hope-and-healing activities, community resource tables, and complimentary honor beads. Participants can walk individually or form a team with family, friends, coworkers, or community groups.

Funds raised support suicide-prevention research, advocacy, and education programs across Texas.

WHEN

WHERE

St. Edward's University
3001 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://afspwalks.donordrive.com/Austin

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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