American Foundation for Suicide Prevention presents Out of the Darkness Walk

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Central Texas Chapter will present the 2026 Austin Out of the Darkness Walk, a free, non-competitive 1 to 3 mile walk uniting neighbors in remembrance, support, and hope. The program includes an opening ceremony, hope-and-healing activities, community resource tables, and complimentary honor beads. Participants can walk individually or form a team with family, friends, coworkers, or community groups.

Funds raised support suicide-prevention research, advocacy, and education programs across Texas.